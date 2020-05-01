Two teens accused of using counterfeit money to buy cell phones online

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens are facing charges after officers found evidence that they used counterfeit money to buy cell phones from people online, according to police.

Police said they identified three different cases in which the teens used counterfeit money to buy phones from individuals through websites.

The teens were detained Thursday during a search of a home on Descanso Circle, which is in the area of Union Boulevard and Montebello Drive.

Police said they are still investigating whether the suspects were connected to other similar cases.