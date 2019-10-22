Two teens accused of stealing from cars in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Two teens are accused of stealing laptops from two cars in Cañon City last month, according to police.

Police said the thefts happened September 24 at two different addresses on Greenwood Avenue. Police said the suspects took a laptop computer from each car. The total value of the two laptops was $3,200, according to police.

Police said one of the victims saw one of the suspects running away from the car, chased him, and detained him until officers arrived.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, is charged with criminal trespass, obstruction of governmental operations, and providing false or misleading information.

The other suspect, a 15-year-old boy, is charged with criminal trespass, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia by a minor.