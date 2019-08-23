Two suspects in bank robbery arrested

Colorado Springs — On Saturday, August 3, 2019, the Chase Bank located at 2550 Montebello Drive West was robbed, according the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 1:48 PM, a man wearing a long-haired, blonde wig entered the bank and showed a note demanding cash to the teller. The suspect ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running northbound. A nearby witness saw the suspect run from the bank and enter a small blue, hatchback style car.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit responded to the robbery and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Through the detectives’ investigation they were able to identify the suspect car from surveillance video and noted that there was a second suspect who was the driver of the car.

The investigation led detectives to Pueblo where they located the suspect car. From the surveillance video detectives identified the suspect driver as Jason Roth, 48 and the suspect who entered and allegedly robbed the bank as Anthony Hunt, 34. Both Roth and Hunt are residents of Pueblo, CO.

Colorado Springs Police discovered that Hunt was arrested in Oklahoma on August 9th on an unrelated warrant where he is currently in custody.

On Thursday, August 22nd, with the assistance of the Pueblo Police Department, Roth was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at his home on East 10th Street near the intersection with Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. Both Roth and Hunt have been charged with the robbery of the Chase Bank that occurred on August 3rd in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.