Two suspects arrested on identity theft charges for third time in 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people who were arrested on identity theft charges in April and again in August have been arrested a third time, according to police.

Police said Heather Honeycutt and Jami Bounous were first arrested on identity theft charges in Colorado Springs in April. The two suspects had a ledger filled with personal identifying information from the Broadmoor hotel, according to police. They were sentenced to probation.

Then, in August, officers found them in possession of counterfeit driver’s licenses, counterfeit debit/credit cards, and four ledgers. They were arrested again.

Then, on October 24, officers learned Honeycutt was at the Embassy Suites in the area of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road. The room was registered with the same victim’s name as Honeycutt had used to rent cars, according to police.

When officers knocked on the door of their third-floor room, the two suspects scaled off the third-floor balcony to ground level, where they were arrested, according to police.

When police searched the room, they found a ledger with personal identifying information, along with stolen identification documents, according to police.

Police said several other agencies are also investigating the suspects, and more charges are likely to be filed.