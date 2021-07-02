Two suspects arrested in Pueblo for a shooting in April

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police arrest two suspects on Friday involved in a shooting in April.

Pueblo Police Special Investigation Division (SID) detectives arrested 18-year-old Dario Davis-Sandoval and 20-year-old Izsic Zuniga for the following charges:

Criminal Attempt of 1st Degree Assault

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Mischief

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

These arrests are for shootings in the 1900 block of E. 5th St. and 1000 block of W. 18th St. Detectives utilized NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network) and other investigative techniques to arrest Davis-Sandoval and Zuniga.

Zuniga was previously arrested on May 25 for a felony stalking incident. Davis-Sandoval was previously arrested for a felony assault warrant on April 26. Zuniga and Davis-Sandoval are involved or associated with several criminal acts in the Pueblo area that are still being investigated.