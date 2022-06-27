COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a road rage incident caused a violent fight on Monday morning, just after 2:30 a.m.

Officers said it happened in the 1100 block of Potter Drive, located between E San Miguel Street and Galley Road on the southeast side of town, where they’d been dispatched on a stabbing call.

When they arrived on scene, officers said they learned a disturbance occurred between two groups of people after a road rage situation.

Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

No identities have been released and CSPD has not yet said whether anyone was arrested in connection to the stabbing or the purported road rage incident.