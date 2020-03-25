Two southeastern Colorado Springs convenience stores robbed overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Overnight robberies at two southeastern Colorado Springs convenience stores were linked, according to police.

Police said the first robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a convenience store at Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive. The second one happened about eight minutes later at a convenience store at Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard.

Police said in both robberies, the robber produced a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

No suspects have been arrested.