(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An 18-year-old and a teen boy were seriously injured after being shot in what police are calling a possible road rage incident.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), around 10 p.m. on April 17, officers responded to a hospital in reference to two people who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned that two victims, an 18-year-old man and a teenage boy, were shot while riding in the back of a small black truck.

PPD said the truck was traveling in the area of Polk Street and West Adams Avenue, south of Pueblo Community College, around 9:45 p.m. when the two were shot. Both suffered serious, “life altering” injuries, PPD said.

Through their investigation, police learned that the shooting may have stemmed from a possible road rage confrontation. No description is available for the suspect’s car, however.

PPD is asking anyone who knows something about this incident or witnessed it happen, or anyone who may have video footage of it, to contact Detective Joseph Cardona at (719) 553-3385 or jcardona@pueblo.us.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867). If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.