Two sentenced for 2016 robbery string

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men have been sentenced and a third found guilty for their roles in a string of violent robberies in Colorado Springs in 2016, according to police.

Police said the three men robbed a series of convenience stores, liquor stores, and restaurants in Colorado Springs between August 2016 and October 2016. The robbers often used guns to assault and threaten victims, according to police.

Police said the robbers were “unusually bold” and often committed multiple robberies in the same night.

The first suspect, Michael Ellis, was arrested October 27, 2016, after police responded to a liquor store robbery and anticipated the same men would commit a second robbery a short time later. When officers saw the robbers approaching a second liquor store, they arrested Ellis, according to police. The other two suspects, Troy Brown and Rakeem Lewis, were arrested later.

On Tuesday, a jury found Ellis guilty of multiple counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to police. He will be sentenced on September 25.

Brown was found guilty of similar charges in January 2018. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Lewis pled guilty in connection with the crimes, and was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, according to police.