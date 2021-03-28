Two robbers on the run after stealing at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that two men robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday morning on West Fillmore Ave.

Officers were called to the area of 200 W. Fillmore Ave just before 4 a.m. CSPD said the two men were Hispanic wearing black hoodies, blue jeans, and white shoes. The victim told police that they took an undisclosed amount of cash.

This case still remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.