Two Pueblo men charged with murder for shooting a 15-year-old boy last year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two men in Pueblo are charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last year.

On December 8, 2019, around 2:10 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of Ash Street. The victim, Robert James Sandoval, was fatally shot.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Sabino Valles and 20-year-old Jesse Romero were arrested on felony murder charges in the shooting death of Sandoval.

The Pueblo Police Department’s understanding of this incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed.