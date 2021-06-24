Two Pueblo men arrested in connection with woman found dead in New Mexico

PUEBLO. Colo. — Two men from Pueblo were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a woman found in New Mexico last month, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to police, 33-year-old Amber Deck (Winkenwerder) was found dead in Pecos, New Mexico, on May 21, 2021, on the side of a roadway. After a joint investigation with New Mexico State Police and Pueblo Police 52-year-old, Roy Slagle was charged with 1st Degree Murder, and 54-year-old Sean Pearce was charged with Accessory to 1st Degree Murder.

Roy Slagle (52) Sean Pearce (54)

Investigators believe Deck was murdered at a business on the southside of Pueblo and transported to New Mexico in late May.

Slagle has an extensive criminal record with numerous arrests and convictions for Burglary, Theft,

Aggravated Robbery with Intent to Kill, Felony Assault, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender,

Felony Menacing, Introduction of Contraband, Escape, and Parole Violation.

There have been ten homicides in the City of Pueblo in 2021.