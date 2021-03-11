Two people robbed in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two people who robbed two victims at gunpoint in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

Police said the robbery happened just before 7 p.m. on Southgate Road. The victims told police a car had approached them, and two suspects had gotten out and demanded the victims’ keys at gunpoint.

The robbers took the keys, got into one of the victim’s cars, and left the area.

When officers spotted the stolen car on South Circle Drive, the driver tried to elude the officers and crashed, according to police.

Police said that driver was taken into custody.