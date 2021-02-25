Two people rob northern Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two people robbed a northern Colorado Springs bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo at North Union Boulevard and Research Parkway. The robbers ran into the bank, jumped the counter, and threatened to shoot the victims, according to police. They got away with cash.

Police said they found the suspects’ minivan a short time later at the Cottonwood Terrace apartments in the area of Dublin and Union boulevards. They executed a search warrant, but no arrests have been made.