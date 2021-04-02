Two Colorado Springs businesses robbed early Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for suspects in two robberies in eastern Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said the first robbery happened just before 5 a.m. at a store on North Murray Boulevard near the intersection with Platte Avenue. Two suspects entered the store, and one produced a handgun, according to police. They got away with cash.

The second robbery happened about 15 minutes later at a business on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Maizeland Road. Two men demanded money at gunpoint, according to police. They got away with the cash.

There’s no word on whether or not the two robberies were related. Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested in either robbery.