(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that two people from Colorado Springs were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury as part of an alleged scheme to defraud student loan debtors.

The indictment alleges that 45-year-old Jalon Torres, the registered agent for the Student Resolution Center, LLC, also known as the Student Resource Center (SRC) would apparently make false promises to reduce or eliminate student loan debt for a certain number of payments to SRC.

Torres allegedly got authorization from victims to withdraw payments from their bank accounts, then withdrew in excess of the amounts listed in each contract.

The indictment also alleges that SRC earned more than $1 million from hundreds of victims, and further alleges that Torres and 32-year-old Lisa Marie Ritter used the proceeds for personal gain, including buying a home and a luxury vehicle.

Ritter made her first appearance before a judge on Tuesday, April 11.

Torres was arrested in Florida and is awaiting further proceedings in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.