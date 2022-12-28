(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has identified the two people found dead in a home on County Road 4 in Fremont County on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, and have also taken a man into custody following a seemingly unrelated incident involving a house fire the same morning.

According to FCSO, around 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 8300 block of County Road 4 near Howard. While on a neighborhood canvas linked to the fire investigation, a deputy noticed the door of a home in the 4000 block of CR 4 was left open.

When the deputy approached the open door, they saw what appeared to be a person on the floor with obvious injuries. The deputy entered the home and tried to render medical aid but determined the person was dead. A second body was then discovered, also with traumatic injuries, FCSO said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, FCSO identified the two people found dead as 83-year-old Carl Cooper and 75-year-old Susan K. Cooper. The Fremont County Coroner has determined the manner of death for both Susan and Carl was homicide.

In the same update, FCSO said a man was taken into custody after the house fire that originally brought deputies into the neighborhood. 41-year-old Eric Escobedo is the owner and resident of the home in the 3800 block of CR 4, and was found at the scene by Fremont County deputies suffering from burns and exposure, FCSO said.

Escobedo was taken to a hospital in Salida, and upon his release, was arrested for an assault that occurred at a homeless shelter. His wife and children were located safe in a Denver suburb and were not injured in the house fire.

Escobedo is currently being held at the Chaffee County Detention Center. The house fire, assault, and double homicide appear to be unconnected, though FCSO said the fire and homicide investigations remain ongoing.