Two people dead, several injured following homicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed it is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead and several others were injured.

According to CSPD, around 1:19 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to 1949 S Chelton Road. When they arrived, they found two deceased victims and several other people suffering from gunshots. Those victims were transported to local hospitals.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, which at last report, was still active.

No suspect has been apprehended. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.