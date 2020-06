COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two people who broke into a Colorado Springs home and stole cash and a car early Monday morning.

Police said the home invasion happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Caramillo Street. Two people broke into the home, confronted two residents with a gun, and demanded cash, according to police.

The two suspects got away with cash and a car belonging to the victims.

No suspects have been arrested.