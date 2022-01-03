Two parolees arrested after stolen vehicle reported

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the Tomahawk Truck Stop attempting to locate a reported stolen vehicle which was equipped with OnStar.

When officers arrived, they observed two males going between the reported stolen vehicle and another vehicle which was also reported stolen. Both individuals were arrested and identified as 29-year-old Timothy Fillmore and 37-year-old Michael Bryant.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Corrections Department.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Corrections Department.

A search of the suspects and the stolen vehicles showed that both males were in possession of handguns, burglary tools, stolen motor vehicle parts and drug paraphernalia. Fillmore was in possession of suspected heroine and methamphetamine.

Both suspect are currently on parole through the Colorado Department of Corrections. Bryant’s criminal history shows previous felony convictions in 2021 for motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender to which he was sentenced to prison for three years.

Fillmore’s history shows previous felony convictions in 2018 for menacing (2 years Colorado Department of Corrections), 2019: Escape (2 years DOC), 2021: possession of a weapon by a previous offender (15 months DOC). Both Bryant and Fillmore’s sentences ran concurrent which is why they were eligible for parole and didn’t serve the entire incarceration sentence.

They were both booked into El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:

Fillmore: Special Offender (Drugs/Gun), Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of Burglary Tools, Controlled Substance Possession, Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts and Drug Paraphernalia.

Bryant: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts and Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.