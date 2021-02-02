Two men stabbed at central Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who stabbed two other men after he asked them for money at a Colorado Springs gas station Monday night.

Police said it happened around 10:15 p.m. The victims told police they were at a gas station on North Circle Drive near the intersection with Constitution Avenue, when a man approached them asking for money. This led to a fight, and during the fight, the man assaulted the two victims with a knife, according to police.

Both victims sustained serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old man, about 6 feet tall with a medium build, and wearing a dark hoodie. Police described him as a transient.

Anyone who saw this incident or has any information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.