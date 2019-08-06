Two men robbed at gunpoint in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two men were robbed at gunpoint in central Colorado Springs Monday night.

Police said the first robbery happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Moreno Avenue and Institute Street. The victim told police he was outside of a home when two men confronted him. One of the men pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his wallet and cell phone, according to police.

While officers were investigating that robbery, they learned about a second robbery in the area of Costilla Street and Institute Street, about two blocks north of the first robbery. The victim told police he was in a car, waiting on a friend, when two men approached him. One of the men pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his wallet and cell phone, according to police.

Police said no one was injured in either robbery.

Police have not said if these two robberies were related to each other, or if they were related to two robberies in northern Colorado Springs earlier Monday night.