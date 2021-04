COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two men who robbed a western Colorado Springs bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo at 560 West Garden of the Gods Road. Two men jumped the counters and demanded cash, according to police. They threatened use of a weapon, but no weapon was seen. The suspects left in a black SUV headed south, according to police.

No one was injured in the robbery.

No suspects have been arrested.