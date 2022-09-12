PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped another vehicle and lost control. The Nissan struck the guardrail, throwing two men and partially throwing a third.

The two men thrown from the car died at the scene, the third man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said another unknown person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but they were not found in the area.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the two men killed in the crash as 34-year-old Jose Campos-Trejo of Aurora, and 21-year-old Juan Valentin-Gonzalez of Denver.

The driver, 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo, was taken into custody the night of the crash for charges of vehicular homicide, careless driving, and driving under the influence.