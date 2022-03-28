COLORADO SPRINGS — Two men were killed after a shooting in a parking lot at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 25. Another man and woman were hurt in the same incident.

Colorado Springs Police said the report came in just before 11 p.m. on Friday where they began a preliminary investigation.

Police say “a large number of people” had crowded into the Dillard’s/Burlington Coat Factory parking lot and two people started to fight. During that confrontation, police say shots were fired. They found four people had been hurt.

CSPD calls this investigation active and open.

The department has not released any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or

1-800-222-8477.