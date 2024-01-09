(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The two men who died following a shooting in Cañon City on Friday, Jan. 5 have been identified by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

According to FCSO, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Locust Street in Cañon City on Friday morning on reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, along with officers with the Cañon City Police Department, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a second person inside the home with gunshot wounds. Both victims later died.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, FCSO said the two people killed had been identified by the Fremont County Coroner as 32-year-old Guy Walk of Cañon City and 38-year-old Raymond Webb of Cañon City. The coroner has listed the manner of death for both Walk and Webb as homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and FCSO asked anyone with information on this shooting to contact Detective Gall at 719-276-5546, Detective Murillo at 719-276-5549, or Fremont County Crime Stoppers at (719) 275-STOP (7867).