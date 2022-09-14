PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries in Pueblo.

According to PPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue, near the intersection of Lake and Arroyo Avenue, on an attempt to locate 40-year-old Safe Streets fugitive Raymond Smith. Smith had six active warrants for his arrest.

When officers made contact, Smith attempted to run on foot, but was eventually caught after a brief foot chase.

Police determined that Smith was involved in multiple storage unit burglaries along with 38-year-old Noah Wimber.

Smith was arrested on five new charges of second degree burglary, along with the existing warrants for contempt of court and fugitive of justice. Wimber was arrested on five counts of second degree burglary and one count of complicity.

PPD said they recovered several truckloads of stolen property after these arrests, and were able to contact several victims from the storage unit burglaries. PPD is in the process of returning the stolen property to the rightful owners.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and additional charges are expected.