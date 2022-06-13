PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men early Monday morning after responding to a call of a burglary in progress.

According to a press release sent out by PCSO, deputies responded to Freedom Self Storage on East Spaulding Avenue just after 1 a.m. after the business’s security reported two men were actively breaking into a storage unit. Deputies quickly arrived to see two men get into a 2010 Toyota Tundra parked just outside the fence of the storage facility. Deputies noticed the fence where the truck was parked had been cut.

Deputies gave verbal orders for the men to get out of the truck. The men did get out of the truck and were immediately detained. Deputies were able to see several items in plain view in the cab and bed of the truck that appeared to have been taken from the storage unit. One of the suspects admitted to breaking into a unit earlier in the morning and taking several items. He said they returned to steal more items. Deputies are seeking a warrant to search the truck.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Paul A. Bess and 37-year-old Nathaniel Crouch, both for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, and possession of burglary tools. Bess and Crouch have been

booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.