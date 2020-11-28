Two killed in overnight shooting at northern Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were shot and killed during a gathering at a home in northern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Hanging Valley Way, which is off Voyager Parkway in the Northgate area. When officers arrived, they found two people dead.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been arrested or charged.

This is a developing story.