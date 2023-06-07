(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The two people found dead in a parking lot on South Nevada Avenue Friday, June 2 have been identified, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the shooting is being investigated as a murder suicide.

According to CSPD, just before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Nevada, just south of I-25, on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men dead inside a car.

CSPD said bystanders tried to provide life-saving aid to the man in the driver’s seat, but he had passed away from gunshot injuries. The man in the passenger seat also had injuries from a gunshot wound, CSPD said.

On Monday, June 5, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the man in the driver’s seat as 31-year-old Qualin Campbell of El Paso County. Campbell’s death is being investigated as a homicide, CSPD said.

The coroner also identified the man in the passenger seat as 44-year-old David Karels of Colorado Springs. Karels’ death is being investigated as a suicide.

CSPD said this is the 10th homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 24 homicides.

The investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing, and CSPD asked anyone with information or who is a witness to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).