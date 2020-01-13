Two inmates overpower deputy, escape from Custer County jail

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — Two inmates locked a deputy in a cell and escaped from the Custer County Jail Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the jail in Westcliffe. Jerry Williams, 39, and Bryan Webb, 30, overpowered the detention deputy and locked her in a cell, according to the sheriff’s office. They took the jail keys and the radio from her, took the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan, and escaped.

The sheriff’s office said Williams, of La Junta, was being held on charges of attempted murder, assault, illegal possession of a handgun, and domestic violence out of Otero County.

Webb, of Walsenburg, was being held on drug charges, along with charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility and assault on a peace officer out of Huerfano County.

Deputies said the inmates are believed to be driving the minivan they took, a blue 2017 Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate number AHO 854. The van has “Wet Mountain Rotary” stickers on both sides and the back. There is minor damage to the front end of the van.

Deputies said the suspects are dressed in orange pants and shirts, and have a black Custer County Sheriff’s Office jacket.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 719-276-5555, ext. 8.