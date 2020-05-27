Two inmates on the run after walking away from Florence satellite prison camp

Call (303) 335-3400 if you see them

FLORENCE, Colo. — Law enforcement are looking for two inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison camp Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Justice, around 7:30 a.m. 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman walked away from their Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) in Florence.

Rodriguez is a white male with black hair, green eyes, 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Guzman is a white male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 300 lbs.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (303) 335-3400.

Rodriguez was sentenced in Kansas to a 72-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Guzman was sentenced in California to a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute methemphetamine.

SPC Florence is a minimum security facility adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Florence and currently houses approximately 361 male offenders.