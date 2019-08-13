Two inmates captured after escaping from Florence prison camp

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies took two inmates into custody after they escaped from a minimum security prison camp near Florence. / Photo courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Two inmates have been apprehended after they escaped from a Florence prison camp Sunday, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the two men, 22-year-old Jonathan Gomez and 39-year-old Guillermo Montano, were reported missing Sunday night from the minimum-security federal prison camp near Florence.

Around 11:25 a.m. Monday, a Union Pacific railroad employee saw the two men walking eastbound on the railroad tracks in the area of Carlisle Road and Hobson Ranch Road in western Pueblo County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Railroad traffic was halted, and deputies used four-wheel-drive vehicles to drive along the tracks for about a mile and a half. When the terrain prevented them from continuing, they drove onto the tracks. They traveled about 100 yards before spotting Gomez and Montano sitting next to the tracks, according to the sheriff’s office. The two men were taken into custody without incident.

The inmates were taken to jail, then released to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.