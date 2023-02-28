UPDATE: TUESDAY 2/28/2023 4:30 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The white Hyundai Elantra has been found by police but the suspects are still at large, according to PPD.

TUESDAY 2/28/2023 4:20 p.m.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for additional suspects following a string of attempted armed carjackings in Pueblo that left two people injured, one of them seriously.

PPD said officers responded around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to a report of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Red Cedar Court, just west of West Northern Avenue. The victim of the carjacking told officers that three people, believed to be teen boys, arrived in one red car and one white car. The three ran up to the victim in his driveway, fired a gun, and took off with his 2016 black hatchback Hyundai Elantra.

PPD said the victim was no injured in the incident. The suspects are described as three teenagers wearing masks. One was wearing a yellow shirt with a black and white bandana. Another was wearing a grey hoodie, and there was no description on the third suspect.

Following that carjacking, at 8:32 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of East 15th Street a shooting call. A woman reported that her car had been blocked in by a black hatchback and the suspects shot at her, and she suffered minor injuries. A male suspect wearing a black hoodie ran on foot, and two female suspects left the area in the black hatchback.

PPD said while officers were at the East 15th Street scene, the dispatch center received another call around 8:39 a.m. reporting another shooting in the 1100 block of Fearnow Avenue. Two cars reportedly approached a home in the area and a male suspect tried to take the victim’s keys. The victim at this scene was then shot several times and the suspects ran.

The cars used in this shooting are described as a newer white car and a black car. One suspect was described as a male wearing a light-colored shirt and black mask. PPD said the victim who was shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are in stable condition.

PPD said shortly after officers arrived at the Fearnow Avenue scene, they spotted the stolen black hatchback in the area of East Northern Avenue and South Santa Fe Avenue. After a short chase, PPD said officers lost sight of the car due to traffic conditions.

Around 8:48 a.m., a crash was reported on northbound I-25. The caller who reported the crash said they saw several suspects get out of the car and run from the scene on foot. Officers responded and took two of the suspects, teen boys, into custody.

PPD said they believe each of these incidents are related. All of the cars involved appear to be stolen, and officers were able to recover the black hatchback and the red car. PPD added that officers are still looking for the white car, which police said appears to be a white Hyundai Elantra with Colorado license plate ANXK16. The rear passenger window appears to be broken with a cloth covering it.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said the car may be occupied by another male and two female suspects. They are believed to be armed and dangerous, and PPD asked anyone who sees them not to approach, and instead contact police.

If you have any information on this string of incidents or if you believe you have seen the suspects or the white Hyundai, contact Detective Cardona at (719) 553-3385. To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.