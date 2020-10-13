Two injured in southwestern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting in southwestern Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Pickaxe Terrace, which is in a neighborhood in the area of 21st Street and Lower Gold Camp Road. Police said one of the victims was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other victim showed up at the hospital about 30 minutes later, according to police. That victim had serious injuries but is also expected to survive.

Police said neither victim was able to provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).