Two injured in southeastern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were injured after crashing a car while shooting at another car Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive. Police said the occupants of two cars were shooting at each other while heading eastbound on Fountain Boulevard. One of the cars then crashed.

When officers arrived, they found one man in the crashed car, and two others in a nearby neighborhood. Police said two of the men had guns.

Police said two of the men involved were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries appeared to be caused by the crash, not the shots fired, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested. Police are still investigating to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.