Two injured in shooting at Fountain park

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting at a Fountain park Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., they got a report of shots fired at Metcalfe Park on Ohio Avenue.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing two men shooting at each other. Both men left before officers arrived. About an hour later, police learned two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital. Police believe they were the two people involved in the shooting.

The names of the people involved have not been released. There’s no word on whether any charges will be filed.

Police said there is no threat to the public.