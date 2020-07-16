Two injured in northern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting in northern Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 1 p.m., two cars met in a parking lot on Austin Bluffs Parkway just east of Academy Boulevard. One person got out of one car and shot several rounds at the other car, according to police. The suspect chased after the car, continuing to fire shots as the victims tried to escape, according to police.

The two people in the car were injured by the shots, according to police. They were treated at the hospital and released.

No suspects have been arrested.