Two facing charges after fight leads to stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to a stabbing west of downtown Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bijou Street and Spruce Street. The two suspects got into an argument that turned physical, according to police. One of the suspects sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound, and the other sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Police said one of the suspects was jailed on first-degree assault charges, and the other was served and released.

Police said there is no danger to the public.