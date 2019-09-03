Two facing charges after fight leads to stabbing

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to a stabbing west of downtown Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bijou Street and Spruce Street. The two suspects got into an argument that turned physical, according to police. One of the suspects sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound, and the other sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Police said one of the suspects was jailed on first-degree assault charges, and the other was served and released.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story