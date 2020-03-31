Two face multiple charges after reported assault in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Verde Dr. to a reported domestic violence-related assault.

The investigation revealed a woman victim had been held against her will from the day prior, and physically assaulted. Three young children were present in the home during the occurrence as well.

The victim was eventually able to flee from the home and seek help. The victim was treated at a local area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Christopher Thomas, Courtesy of CSPD

At the conclusion of the investigation, 22-year-old Christopher Thomas was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder, False Imprisonment, and Child Abuse.

20-year-old Breonna Thomas was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder, Conspiracy, and Child Abuse. Both were booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.