Two dead after shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men have died after a shooting early Saturday morning in eastern Colorado Springs.

Police were called out to the shooting in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bijou Street just before 5 a.m.

When police got there, they found a dead man on the track field of the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy.

Not too far away, police found another man who had injuries from being shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he also died.

Police believe the shooting happened when two groups of people got into an altercation on the track.