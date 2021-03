COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Colorado Springs convenience stores were robbed early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the first robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. at a store at Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The second robbery happened about 25 minutes later at a store at Hancock Expressway and Drennan Road.

Police said in both robberies, a single suspect showed a gun, demanded cash, got the cash, and ran away.

There’s no word on whether the two robberies were related.