Two Colorado Springs car theft suspects arrested in New Mexico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Colorado Springs teens who were wanted on warrants for robbery and car theft were arrested in New Mexico last month, according to New Mexico State Police.

Police said on March 22, an officer saw a pickup truck going more than 90 mph on southbound Interstate 25 in Santa Fe County. Police tried to pull the truck over, but the driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued, according to police. Another officer deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the pickup. Police took the driver and passenger into custody without further incident.

Police said the driver and passenger, 19-year-old Kameron Martinez and 18-year-old Eric Lockhart, are both from Colorado Springs. Both were wanted on charges of vehicle theft and robbery in Colorado, according to police.

The pickup they were driving had been reported stolen out of Colorado Springs, according to police.

The suspects are also facing charges in New Mexico in connection with the chase, according to police. They were booked into the Santa Fe County jail and will be extradited to Colorado.