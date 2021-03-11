Two Colorado Springs businesses robbed overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating two business robberies in central Colorado Springs overnight.

Police said the first robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a business on Union Boulevard near the Olympic Training Center. A single suspect brandished a gun and demanded cash from the register, according to police. He got the cash and ran away.

The second robbery happened around 3 a.m. at a business on North Circle Drive, about a mile from the first robbery. Three armed suspects entered the business demanding money, according to police. They got cash and ran away.

Police have not identified suspects in either robbery. There’s no word on whether the two robberies were related.