Two charged in connection with explosion, fire at Manitou Springs home

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are now facing charges in connection with an explosion and fire that destroyed a Manitou Springs home last week.

The explosion happened around 1:30 a.m. May 16 at a home on Pawnee Avenue. It caused a fire that quickly spread and engulfed the home. The residents were able to escape to safety, but their dog was killed in the fire.

Investigators with the Manitou Springs fire and police departments determined the fire was caused by a hash oil explosion. The home’s residents, 42-year-old Gerald Skeeter and 48-year-old Dawn Hansen, were arrested Wednesday. They are charged with extraction of marijuana concentrate, arson, and reckless endangerment.