(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been charged with Accessory to a Crime in connection to a body found on Old Stage Road in May. The prime suspect was already charged with Second Degree Murder while incarcerated for a different crime.

In an update on the case, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said 38-year-old Laina Curtis turned herself into the El Paso County Jail on Friday, Oct. 21 for Accessory to a Crime. She has since posted bail.

Laina Curtis, Courtesy: EPSO

The case dates back to May 24, 2022, when EPSO deputies responded to the 4600 block of Old Stage Road for a dead body found by hikers in the area. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead. Through their investigation, the death was determined to be suspicious.

The victim was later identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson. After months of continued investigation, EPSO said the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Marquis Dunlap.

Marquis Dunlap, Courtesy: EPSO

Dunlap was already in jail on Possession of a Weapon charges, and was additionally charged with Second Degree Murder.