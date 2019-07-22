Two charged after shots fired from car in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after shots were fired from a car in northern Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy was in the area of Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway when he saw someone in a car fire multiple rounds from a handgun into the air.

The deputy pulled the car over in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. With assistance from Colorado Springs police, both people in the car were taken into custody without further incident. Police said the driver was issued a citation for DUI, while the passenger was arrested for shooting the gun.

The suspects were identified as Silviano Smith and Jaime Gutierrez.