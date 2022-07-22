FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation is underway following the discovery of two bodies in the area of Phantom Canyon, just off Fremont County 67 and past mile marker 8.

Deputies said they found a man and a woman and called for investigators to respond.

Investigators noted the bodies were located on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management and notified that agency. Together, they determined the deaths appeared suspicious and processed the area as a crime scene.

Both victims were from out of state. Right now, the coroner is attempting to locate their relatives.