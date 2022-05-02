PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Officers are investigating after discovering the bodies of two men inside a pick-up truck off West Orman Road.

PPD says a “shots fired” call came in at about 3 a.m. on Monday morning. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a pickup truck pulled just off West Orman (traveling west) with broken glass surrounding it.

The bodies were inside the vehicle and, at this point, police say it doesn’t appear that anyone outside of the truck was injured.

PPD is processing the scene and, while doing so, have blocked W Orman from Lincoln to Tyler.

PPD says it is looking for a suspect/suspects, and asks that anyone with information call in.

A FOX21 crew in en route. This article will be updated.