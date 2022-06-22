COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department reported it responded to two bank robberies in the city on Tuesday.

The first occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Tutt Boulevard.

The second, police said, happened just about 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Academy Boulevard. Police have not said that the two crimes are related.

The CSPD Robbery Unit assumed responsibility of both investigations.

They determined a man entered the bank on North Academy Boulevard and demanded money from an employee. Police say the man took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made in either case as of yet.